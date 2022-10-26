About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...

It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."

It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.

"I want them to be very scared," Johnson said. "What makes it so scary is that people don’t expect. They think it’s a regular old house in a cul-de-sac."

"It’s a very elaborate set-up that we do," said McCloud. "They’ll see a kitchen. They’ll see an amazing skull-way that we handcrafted ourselves. You’ll see creepy catacombs they’ll go through in our garage."

FOX 5 caught up with the "Haunt Junkies" as they filled their home with frights, gore, and things that go bump in the night.

"We just love to have Halloween and trick-or-treating for the children. We used to just go visit haunted attractions. Then it was like—why don’t we start on our own?" McCloud said.

It takes commitment and hard work.

"We’ve been doing this since July this year. Money, time, patience and creativity," McCloud said.

"We spend countless hours. This is where all of our time goes from August through the day of Halloween. It’s a pretty intense process," Johnson said.

The couple says it’s all worth it to keep you frightened out of your wits.

"I’m pretty sure they’ll be running out by the time they’re done," McCloud said.

"This is for everyone. This is for anyone who loves Halloween the same way we love Halloween," Johnson said.