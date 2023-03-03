Expand / Collapse search
Hatboro woman charged after viral video of racist rant against local business investigated by police

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Amy's Family Pizzeria Hatboro article

HATBORO, Pa. - A Hatboro woman has been charged with Ethnic Intimidation and Harassment after a racist rant at a Hatboro pizza shop was caught on camera by an employee and police were called to investigate, Montgomery County officials announced.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Hatboro Police Chief James Gardner made the announcement Friday that Hatboro resident Rita Bellew was charged after an investigation due to an incident at Amy’s Family Pizzeria February 23rd.

Hatboro police responded to the restaurant just before 6 p.m. on the 23rd, because of a disturbance. The disturbance was recorded by an employee.

RELATED COVERAGE: Hatboro police investigating viral video of customer's racist rant against local business owner

Captured on video, which has since gone viral, Bellew is seen yelling, "You give me my money back! I'm not giving my money to some illegal immigrant."

Bellew is caught on camera yelling at the owner for playing a Spanish show on the store's television and she later accuses the staff of not speaking English. She is seen berating the staff and using profanity, all while using racially charged language about the owner and staff.

Steele and Gardner stated charges of Ethnic Intimidation and Harassment were filed Friday. A court date was not yet scheduled.