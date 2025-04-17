Hartsfield-Jackson hosts 'Wings for All' to help travelers with disabilities

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson hosted a ‘Wings for All’ event to help travelers with intellectual and developmental disabilities prepare for flying. Participants practiced airport steps like check-in, TSA screening, and plane boarding in a supportive setting. The program aims to reduce stress and build confidence for families navigating air travel.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in partnership with Delta Air Lines and The Arc, hosted a special event Wednesday aimed at making air travel more accessible and less stressful for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

What we know:

The event, called Wings for All, offered a full airport rehearsal experience designed to help individuals and their families become familiar with the process of flying in a supportive and understanding environment.

What they're saying:

"Travel takes extra planning, extra energy, and a lot of heart," an organizer said. "We want you to know we see you and we're here to support you however we can."

Participants practiced key parts of the travel experience, including check-in, TSA screening, and boarding procedures. The event also included a simulation of boarding an actual aircraft, giving attendees a chance to ease anxieties and build confidence before a real trip.

The airport and its partners say the goal is to make air travel a more inclusive experience for all passengers.