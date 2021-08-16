Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County

Haiti earthquake devastation captured in before-and-after satellite images

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
World
FOX TV Digital Team

Satellite images show impact of Haiti earthquake

The damage done by a severe earthquake in Haiti that has left more than 1,200 dead and hundreds missing could be seen in satellite images released on August 15. (Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful)

Images taken from space show the aftermath of the deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake that ravaged Haiti, leaving more than 1,200 people dead and thousands injured. 

Satellite images on Aug. 15 by Maxar Technologies show buildings in Les Cayes and Jeremie, Haiti, a day after the quake hit, compared to images showing the same structures before. 

Buildings are seen askew or toppled over and debris is littered throughout the streets. 

The country’s Civil Protection Agency said 1,297 dead from the earthquake had been counted by Sunday, a day after the temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off frantic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. 

Haiti earthquake still

Satellite images show aftermath of deadly Haiti earthquake.

RELATED: Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 1,297 amid threat of storm 

Saturday’s earthquake also left at least 5,700 people injured, with thousands more displaced from destroyed or damaged homes. After sundown Sunday, Les Cayes was darkened by intermittent blackouts, and many people slept outside, clutching small transistor radios tuned to news, terrified of the continuing aftershocks. 

The quake, centered about 125 kilometers (80 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, nearly razed some towns and triggered landslides that hampered rescue efforts in a country that is the poorest in the Western Hemisphere. Haiti already was struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty and the political uncertainty following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. 

Officials said more than 7,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 5,000 damaged from the quake, leaving some 30,000 families homeless. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches also were destroyed or badly damaged. 

And the devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Depression Grace, which was predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night. The civil protection agency said strong winds, heavy rain, rough seas, mudslides and flash flooding were expected. Rainfall amounts could reach 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some areas. 

The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this report. 