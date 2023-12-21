‘Habitual offender’ nabbed by K-9 trying to run from Coweta County deputies

A high-speed pursuit in Coweta County concluded with the apprehension of a Greenville man, identified as 32-year-old Andre Dee Towns.

According to deputies, Towns should not have been on the roads due to his revoked license stemming from habitual violations.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office considers this case a significant achievement for their recently trained police K-9, Steve-O, marking his second successful felony apprehension since completing training in September of last year.

Towns, recognized as a habitual offender by law enforcement officers, was operating a Ford F-150 at the time of the incident. Deputies noted Towns' failure to wear a seat belt and observed his tailpipe perilously close to dragging on the pavement.

Despite attempts by a deputy to initiate a traffic stop, Towns accelerated, leading to a pursuit that eventually reached the highway. During the chase, Towns' truck collided with a patrol car, prompting the deputy to employ a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to safely conclude the pursuit.

Following the collision, Towns fled on foot in an attempt to escape into nearby woods. Deputies unleashed K-9 Steve-O, successfully apprehending Towns and bringing the chase to an end.

This marks K-9 Steve-O's second notable arrest, with his first accomplishment reported by FOX 5 in October. During that incident, Steve-O apprehended a fleeing driver who later faced drug charges, including possession of a substantial quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Towns faces a felony charge of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and additional charges related to the high-speed pursuit. He is set to appear in court for further legal proceedings.