Child drowns in Habersham County lake while playing with friends

A 12-year-old boy from Cornelia, Georgia drowned in a lake while playing with friends late Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the child was in a designated swimming area on Lake Russell when the incident happened. He was reportedly underwater for over 20 minutes before the rescue team could get to the scene.

Habersham County EMS pulled the boy from the water, but said their resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The DNR identified the child as Brian Ramirez.