Gym owner leads rooftop workouts in Brazil

One gym employee isn't letting the quarantine crush his passion for fitness.

Ivan Nascimento is continuing to work out, but now he's sharing his routines with members of his community in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Each weekend, Nascimento goes on his roof with a loud microphone and helps his neighbors participate in his workout programs.

From dancing to jumping jacks, everyone follows along from their roofs, porches, or balconies

His neighbors say these outdoor sessions help them blow off steam all while social distancing.