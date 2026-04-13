Coweta veterans launch care package drive for deployed troops

The Brief Coweta County veterans are collecting care packages for troops currently deployed overseas. Organizers need hygiene items, snacks, and books to send a piece of home to service members. Donations can be dropped off at several Newnan locations before they are boxed up on May 5.



Veterans in Coweta County have launched Operation Epic Care Deployment to collect and send essential items to troops currently deployed overseas in the war with Iran.

What we know:

Veterans in Coweta County have started a hometown care package drive called Operation Epic Care Deployment. The goal is to help troops currently deployed overseas, especially those involved in the war with Iran.

Organizers are collecting snacks, paperbacks, and personal hygiene items that can often be in short supply for active-duty military.

What we don't know:

It is not currently clear how many care packages the veterans hope to assemble or the exact number of local troops who will be receiving them.

What they're saying:

Christian Spinx, who served in the Marine Corps, remembers how uplifting a care package could be during a deployment.

"Yeah, care packages are a big thing to active duty," Spinx said. "You spend so long away from home, when you get stuff like this it kind of brings you back home. Especially when you're in a different country, and you don't have access to Lay's potato chips or Oreos or Doritos. It's a piece of home."

Spinx noted the practical benefits of the drive as well.

"You get people to send razors or soaps, deodorant, toothpaste, snacks such as Oreos, or books, crossword puzzles, things like that," Spinx said. "That's always a good thing just to keep the camaraderie up and, like I said it takes the weight of them having to purchase the items that way."

What you can do:

Organizers are looking for specific items to fill the care packages. Accepted donations include snack foods without pork, packs of new socks, solid color T-shirts with no logos, and books like paperbacks or puzzle books.

They also need hygiene items such as wipes, bar soap, stick deodorant, and toothbrushes, along with medium flat-rate boxes and packing tape.

The group cannot accept aerosol cans, perishables like fruit, or anything that melts, such as chocolate.

What's next:

Donations can be dropped off in the Newnan area at the Ace Beer Growlers on the Newnan Square and the offices of the Newnan Times-Herald.

There are also two special drop-off events at the Newnan VFW Post. Those will take place on Monday, April 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers plan to box up the care packages on May 5 and ship them out shortly after.