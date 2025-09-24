Gwinnett schools launches superintendent search, online survey open

article

The Brief Gwinnett school district launches superintendent search Online survey open for students and parents to weigh in Final candidate expected to be selected next year



Gwinnett County Public Schools, the largest school district in Georgia, has officially begun its search for a new superintendent.

What we know:

Earlier this year, the school board voted to terminate the contract of Dr. Calvin Watts, who had served in the role since 2021.

What you can do:

In an effort to involve the community, the district has posted an online survey where students and parents can share feedback on the qualities they want to see in the next leader. Click here for the survey.

What's next:

Officials said they expect to identify a candidate sometime in 2026.