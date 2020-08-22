Gwinnett NAACP labels treatment of Suwanee homeowner as racist

The president of the Gwinnett chapter of the NAACP believes racial insensitivity played a role in the treatment by police of a Suwanee homeowner and his wife.

Christopher Johnson has filed a lawsuit stemming from the incident.

In October of 2019, SWAT officers from Suwanee and Lilburn raided the home shortly after 6 a.m. They went to seize electronic devices in search of pornographic images.

Johnson heard a commotion, left the shower and without any clothes on, went to the door of his garage to check the noise.

When police saw Johnson, they ordered him to come out of the home. His wife, who had a nightgown on, followed.

Johnson repeatedly asked that he be allowed to put clothes on, but officers handcuffed him and told him remain outside until officers completed a check of the residence.

The homeowner was exposed to neighbors as well as at least one dozen officers.

"A white family would not have been treated that way," said Penny Poole of the NAACP.

"Some white officers don't see black individuals as human."

An attorney who is not connected to the case, reviewed the lawsuit claims and police video.

Chinwe Foster does not connect any racial motive to what occurred but wonders what happened to common sense.

She said the homeowner has a right to be upset. "One of the officers could have walked back inside with the wife to retrieve the husband's items."

Police seized three cell phones from the home. Evidently, nothing was found as no one at the property was charged with a crime.

A spokesperson with the Suwanee department said the city is "comfortable" with how the officers responded. He added the city is prepared to defend the federal lawsuit.