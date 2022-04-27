Gwinnett deputy took life-saving actions during military veteran's wellness check

article

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office commended a deputy for saving a military veteran who attempted to take their own life during a wellness check.

The sheriff's office said Master Deputy Nathan Person, who has more than a decade of experience in law enforcement, conducts wellness checks as a member of the Drug and Accountability Court Unit.

Person was checking on a court participant after someone reported them missing. The sheriff's office said a relative told Person the court participant was upstairs in the home and not actually missing.

Person requested to come in to check on the veteran and discovered they had life-threatening, self-inflicted wounds and had lost a dangerous amount of blood.

Person applied a tourniquet and remained with the veteran until paramedics responded. The sheriff's office said Person's actions likely saved the veteran's life.