Thank you for arresting me: Man says Gwinnett County major saved his life

A lot of things are said to officers when they're placing someone in handcuffs. Many of those things aren't so nice. So, imagine a Gwinnett County official's surprise when he opened his email last month to find a "Thank you," note from someone he arrested 17 years ago.

Major Christopher Rafanelli apprehended Nick Guadalupe in 2006 for "serious crimes," according to a Facebook post from the department.

Since 2006, Guadalupe told Rafanelli he's spent time turning his life around. He told the officer about his career, his family and sent photos of himself being baptized.

Nick Guadalupe sent photos to the Gwinnett County Police Department, thanking a Major for helping him turn his life around. (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

"You did your job, and in the process, you saved my life, and I am forever grateful for you," the note said.

The Gwinnett County Police Department was stunned at the gesture.

"We are genuinely honored that he contacted us to give a happy ending to his story," their Facebook post read.

Major Rafanelli is the commander of the North Precinct in Lawrenceville. He's been with the department for 24 years.