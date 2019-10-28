Gwinnett County police warning about suspicious solicitors

Investigators in Gwinnett County are seeing a new uptick in suspicious solicitors, people who pretend to be selling something but really are there to steal from you.

Investigators released a video of a man knocking on a door then ringing the doorbell.

Corporal Wilbert Rundles told FOX 5 News it looked like a tactic from a suspicious solicitor at a front door, hoping no one was home.

“When they knock on the door and they’re not acknowledged or they feel no one is home, sometimes they will go around the back, break in the back door and burglarize the home,” said Corporal Rundles.

He said investigators have seen a recent uptick in suspicious solicitors. Corporal Rundles said it’s believed another man recorded on doorbell surveillance video had pretended to be a salesman at the front door before breaking into the backdoor at the home of Oanh Ngyun on Normandy Ridge in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Ms. Nguyen spoke to FOX 5 News via her video surveillance doorbell.

“All the room was messed up and all my stuff was taken,” said Nguyen.

She said she felt secure talking to FOX 5 News since her whole house is now protected with cameras and motion detectors.

“I can see I can watch it,” said Nguyen.

When it comes to protecting yourself against a fake sales rep, Corporal Rundles said in Gwinnett County solicitors are required to obtain a sales permit from the county and have it with them when asking for your business.

“They should have that identification prominently displayed at all times. It is a citeable and Jailable if necessary offense,” said Corporal Rundles.

He said religious organizations are exempt and advised residents in Metro Atlanta to check with their county for their regulations. Corporal Rundles also asked neighbors to watch out for each other like they do in Ms. Nygyun's neighborhood.

"It’s a tight-knit community so we just been aware and making each other aware of what’s going on,” said Christina Wade Gilliam, a concerned resident.

Corporal Rundles also said county regulations say only two people at a time are allowed to solicit door to door.

Here is the link for Gwinnett County: https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/Departments/BoardofCommissioners/MunicipalCodes