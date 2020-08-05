Gwinnett County police investigate deadly pedestrian accident
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night.
(Gwinnett County Police Department )
According to investigators, 26-year-old Benjamin Phenix was hit while trying to cross Buford Drive at the intersection of Braves Drive around 10:04 pm.
Phenix was hit by a car traveling on Buford Drive. He later died from his injuries.
Gwinnett's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.
Tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
