Gwinnett County police investigate deadly pedestrian accident

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night.

(Gwinnett County Police Department )

According to investigators, 26-year-old Benjamin Phenix was hit while trying to cross Buford Drive at the intersection of Braves Drive around 10:04 pm.

Phenix was hit by a car traveling on Buford Drive. He later died from his injuries.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Gwinnett's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

Advertisement

Tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.