Gwinnett County Police: Innocent driver killed as truck flees gunshots

One driver died and another was detained by police after a collision in Gwinnett County Thursday afternoon.

According to Gwinnett County Police, officers were called to the intersection of Winters Chapel Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at around 12:40 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of a red pickup truck ran a red light and slammed into a white sedan. The female driver of the sedan died at the scene. First responders transported a child who was inside the truck to a local hospital. Police said a woman inside the truck ran from the scene, but police detained the male driver.

The driver, according to officers, told them he had been in an altercation at another location with a driver inside a black SUV. Someone inside that SUV started shooting at the red truck, so he sped off.

“The occupants of that got into some kind of altercation in a black SUV. At some point during that altercation, the people in the black SUV started shooting at the people in the red truck and the people in the red truck fled that scene. As they were fleeing that scene, they ran the red light at the intersection behind us and struck the white passenger car that was coming down Winters Chapel Road,” said Cpl. Wilbert Rundles, Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said they are also searching for a woman who ran from the pickup truck.

The intersection reopened a little after 4:30 p.m.

Police were also still searching for the black SUV which fired the shots. Details about that vehicle or the shooter were not immediately available.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Police said the driver of the red truck will likely face charges for his role in the crash.