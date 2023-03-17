Gwinnett County officers revive retired DeKalb County firefighter as his heart stops

A retired DeKalb County firefighter is used to being the guy who saves victims’ lives. On Monday, he was the one who needed rescuing.

Scott Corley told FOX 5 his church softball team had just wrapped up a game at George Pierce Park in Suwanee.

"A couple of our guys hit a couple of home runs," Corley said. He went into the tree line just beyond the left field fence to retrieve the softballs.

"Apparently, when I got out there, I collapsed," he said.

The coach from the other team went to help.

"He looked down, and he saw something laying on the ground," Corley said.

The coach thought it was a deer. Then, he got closer.

"It was me."

The coach called for help.

"He got down and checked my pulse. He said, ‘You didn’t have a pulse’," Corley said. "My heart stopped."

It just so happened three Gwinnett County officers were out at the park playing as well.

Corley said Gwinnett County Officers JJ Legg, Tomas Rodriguez and Coty Stewart leapt into action with a defibrillator.

"They shocked me twice," Corley said they also applied CPR. "I believe they said 13 to 14 minutes."

Corley doesn’t remember a thing: "I don’t have any recollection of any of it."

Corley spoke with FOX 5 from his hospital bed.

Today, he's just happy those officers were in the right place at the right time.

"I owe my life to them," Corley said.

Corley told FOX 5 he is scheduled to go in for heart surgery early next week. He said his outlook is good.