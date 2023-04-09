Gwinnett County officer strikes, kills pedestrian

A Gwinnett County police officer was involved in a fatal accident that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to the department. The Georgia State Patrol has been asked to take over the investigation.

The officer, who has not been named, was driving down Brook Hollow Parkway near the intersection with Mitchell Road. It was around 3:30 a.m. when he hit a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway, according to the department.

When the officer hit the victim, officials say he immediately hopped out of his car and tried to render aid. The pedestrian didn't make it, he died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Ramon Perez of Lawrenceville.

The unnamed official sustained a minor injury.

Since an officer was involved, the Georgia State Patrol will be investigating the incident.