Gwinnett County officer hit by suspected impaired driver receives support from department

The Gwinnett County Police Foundation hosted a fundraiser to help the family of an officer who was struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver over the summer.

It happened on Aug. 9 at around 4:30 p.m. Officer Daniel Ortega was driving along Breckinridge Boulevard in a marked vehicle when another driver, who was reportedly driving the wrong way, collided with him.

Ortega had to be cut out of the patrol car by first responders, and he suffered a severe leg and foot injury that required extensive surgery.

As Ortega continues to heal, doctors say he cannot return to work. The foundation says he is the sole breadwinner in his family.

Just in time for the holidays, the Gwinnett County Police Foundation raised money for the family through a fundraiser held at Dacula's Wild Wing Cafe on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Some people even dropped off gifts for Officer Ortega's daughter.

"As the job of a police officer you have to expect the worst. Nobody expects this to happen, but when it does, it’s good to know you have some support," Ortega said as he was presented with the money.

Those who weren't able to attend, but still want to make a donation, can visit the foundation's official website.