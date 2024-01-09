City of Mulberry? Gwinnett County residents to vote on cityhood

Gwinnett County residents concerned about future growth in their communities may get the opportunity soon to vote on whether to branch off and form a new city.

House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration and Sen. Clint Dixon, have introduced bills to create the new city of Mulberry in northern Gwinnett County.

"We had an outcry from our constituents", Sen. Dixon told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "We've got some zoning issues that are going on in that area that residents aren't happy about."

The city of Mulberry would be similar in size to Peachtree Corners. Lawmakers said there would be no new city property tax.

"Only existing taxes and fees that are already paid would be received by the city, and then would be used to pay for the city services which would be offered," Sen. Efstration explained.

He said the proposal has broad support.

"There's real interest in the district I represent for this measure to be passed," he said. "I look forward to the debate here at the Capitol."

If the legislation passes, Gwinnett County residents would have the opportunity to vote on cityhood later this year.