Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:12 AM EST until THU 1:59 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
16
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:36 PM EST until WED 9:19 AM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:55 AM EST, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:19 AM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:34 AM EST until WED 4:22 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:18 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:33 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:59 PM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:13 PM EST until WED 12:40 AM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:27 PM EST until WED 11:24 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:22 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

City of Mulberry? Gwinnett County residents to vote on cityhood

By
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

City of Mulberry: Proposal for newest Georgia city

The city of Mulberry in northern Gwinnett County could become the next incorporated city in Georgia if House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration has his way. It is one of the many issues being discussed as the Georgia General Assembly enters its second day.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents concerned about future growth in their communities may get the opportunity soon to vote on whether to branch off and form a new city.

House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration and Sen. Clint Dixon, have introduced bills to create the new city of Mulberry in northern Gwinnett County.

"We had an outcry from our constituents", Sen. Dixon told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "We've got some zoning issues that are going on in that area that residents aren't happy about."

The city of Mulberry would be similar in size to Peachtree Corners. Lawmakers said there would be no new city property tax.

"Only existing taxes and fees that are already paid would be received by the city, and then would be used to pay for the city services which would be offered," Sen. Efstration explained.

He said the proposal has broad support.

"There's real interest in the district I represent for this measure to be passed," he said. "I look forward to the debate here at the Capitol."

If the legislation passes, Gwinnett County residents would have the opportunity to vote on cityhood later this year.