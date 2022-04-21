Gwinnett County high school lacrosse team helps family after fire destroys home

A Gwinnett County lacrosse team is stepping in to help one of their own whose family lost their home in a fire.

At the home on Kentland Place in Snellville, the roof is missing, the windows are blown out, and the building is a total loss.

Court Whigham was asleep when the fire broke out at his home.

"The smoke and everything woke me up," Whigham said. "I didn't realize what was happening.

Whigham grabbed his smaller dog then realized his bigger dog and cat were still inside.

"After going back in I just couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t see, I couldn’t find my dog," he said.

He barely got out alive, and his family lost everything.

So the manager of his brother's lacrosse team at Brookwood High School launched a GoFundMe page to help.

Court's dad Kevin Whigham can't thank his community enough.

"Our friends and family and the school system have been incredible," Kevin Whigham said. "We can't thank everyone enough."

Court Whigham says he's just shocked and thankful for the outpouring of support.

The goal of the GoFundMe page is $20,000. So far, the team has raised over $18,000.

If you want to help, visit the Whigham family GoFundMe.