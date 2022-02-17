Gwinnett County community rallies around Kennesaw State student after medical emergency

Trinity Steverson, a finance student at Kennesaw State University, was set to graduate this Spring. She was interviewing with some of the world's largest financial institutions when her life took a tragic turn.

Trinity's cousin, Taylor Staggers, tells FOX 5, Trinity suffered a pulmonary embolism last month. Loved ones found her unconscious at her family's Gwinnett County home on January 6th.

"As she normally does, she went outside to take the dog out and her family noticed it was taking her a little longer than normal and they walked out and found her unresponsive," Staggers said.

Medics rushed the 21-year-old to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville.

Doctors determined Trinity had suffered a Pulmonary Embolism clot in her lungs, resulting in cardiac arrest, and leaving her in an unresponsive coma.

Staggers said, "She's been receiving phenomenal care. We appreciate all the doctors work and the nurses and testing and things like that. They have unfortunately reached their capacity."

The Steversons are transferring their daughter to a Rehabilitation & Research Center in Houston, Texas on Thursday to assist in her recovery.

They have started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the medical transport flight from Atlanta to Houston and other medical expenses.

"We know she is going to recover; she's always been a champion this will be no different," Staggers said.

Trinity's father, Derek Steverson, is a Gwinnett County Sheriff's Deputy.

Trinity's mother Felicia is also in law enforcement. Staggers says the Steverson family truly appreciates the love and support they've received during this difficult time.

"It's good to see that the community has their back is continuing to raise awareness and raise funds," said Staggers. "It's good to see that it's not only our family rallying together, but it's also not surprising Trinity is a great person. She doesn't meet a stranger, so it's not surprising, but it feels really good to have that."

