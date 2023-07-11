2 people hospitalized in 5-car wreck in Gwinnett County

article

Two people have been rushed to the hospital after five cars were involved in a crash on Old Norcross Road. The roadway has been shut down for an investigation.

It happened near the intersection at Ballentine Drive in Gwinnett County on Tuesday.

The Gwinnett County Police Department asks that drivers avoid the area and look for alternate routes of travel for the time being.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.