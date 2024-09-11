GSP trying to identify man killed on I-75 in Tift County in February

article

The Georgia State Patrol is urgently seeking the public's help in a fatal crash investigation that occurred in Tift County earlier this year.

The crash, which took place on Feb. 7 at approximately 4:01 a.m., involved a tractor-trailer that struck and killed an unidentified man on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 54.

The victim is described as a white male, believed to be in his mid-30s to early 40s, with a small build, dark hair, and a beard. Authorities noted that the man was missing his right arm from the elbow down and was wearing a dark-colored University of Indiana hoodie and a necklace featuring a shield and cross with a Bible verse on the back.

Dashcam footage from the tractor-trailer shows the man stepping into the path of the vehicle after emerging from behind a parked car on the shoulder of the interstate. The parked vehicle, which may hold crucial information related to the incident, was not present when emergency responders arrived on the scene.

Despite ongoing efforts, investigators have been unable to identify the victim or locate the vehicle seen in the footage. The Georgia State Patrol is asking anyone with information about the victim or the vehicle to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be critical in solving the case and helping authorities connect the man with his loved ones.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Georgia State Patrol at Post 13 by calling (229) 386-3226.