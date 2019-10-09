Groups in support of President Trump hold 'Stop the Madness' campaign

Supporters of a counter-impeachment campaign in Atlanta called “Stop the Madness” were rallying in support of President Trump on Wednesday.

The Trump Victory Committee hosted a campaign event in front of Democratic Congresswoman Lucy McBath's district office in Atlanta.

About 50 people packed in front of the building, saying that the impeachment inquiry is a scam, it's time to stop the lying, and that the Democrats need to shift their focus to real and important issues.

While a majority of the crowd supported President Trump, there were about 20 people there who supported the impeachment inquiry.