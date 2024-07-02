Expand / Collapse search

Group raising awareness of new Georgia foster tax credit

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 2, 2024 7:38am EDT
Fostering Success holds rally at state capitol

ATLANTA - Members of the local nonprofit Fostering Success Act rallied at the state capitol yesterday to raise awareness about a new tax credit. 

The program provides tax breaks for Georgians who donate to qualified foster child support organizations. 

The Fostering Success Act also assists foster children with books, computers, transportation funds, rental, and medical assistance.