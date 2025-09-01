Grill malfunction leads to Stonecrest house fire on Labor Day

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A grill set a house on fire in DeKalb County on Sept. 1, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief The fire happened at a home in the 6800 block of Chaparral Drive on Monday. Officials said people were grilling when the grill malfunctioned, causing the back patio to catch fire. All four people inside the house made it out safely, along with their dog.



A Labor Day cookout turned dangerous in Stonecrest after a grill malfunction sparked a house fire, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The fire happened at a home in the 6800 block of Chaparral Drive on Monday. Officials said people were grilling when the grill malfunctioned, causing the back patio to catch fire. The flames spread to the roof and the top level of the home.

All four people inside the house made it out safely, along with their dog.

Dig deeper:

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Labor Day weekend sees an increase in house and wildfires across the nation due to an uptick in "human activity" including grilling, fireworks and bond fires.