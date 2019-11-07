Grandmother fights off teen purse snatcher

A 69-year-old grandmother was leaving a bank in Dallas on Friday when she was abruptly stopped by a teen trying to snatch her purse. The woman got into her car and that's when the teen came from behind and started physically attacking her.

"He struck me several times," said the woman who asked to remain anonymous. "On my eye, on my jaw, and it was terrifying," she said.

To the woman, handing over her purse was not an option.

"We struggled, and would up actually falling on the ground," she said.

She said that is when she had to fight back. "It was a brutal attack, but I just didn't relinquish," she said.

She said her inner strength and desire to fight back came from her parent's teaching her to stand up to bullies from a young age--a lesson she's hoping her own grandkids will now learn.

Some strangers passing by helped break up the physical fight. A man across the street started yelling at the teen, and a woman honked her horn. Together, police said that startled the teen enough to run off.

Police say the attacker took off with another teen but didn't get far.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Sakauri Louis moments after the incident. Officers say 17-year-old Jyreeh Grove turned himself in--admitting to the attack.

The woman said she's thankful these teens are off the streets

Now she said she's going to be much more careful. A message she hopes other women hear loud and clear.

"I want people to be aware of their surroundings," she said. "You always think it would happen to someone else, but it happened to me."

Dallas Police said both of the teenagers were caught within four hours of the incident. They are both charged with Battery and Robbery.

