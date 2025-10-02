Grammy winner Maxwell teases 'quite the blitz' for Atlanta tour stop

The Brief Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Maxwell is bringing his The Serenade Tour to Atlanta's State Farm Arena this Friday, Oct. 3. Maxwell teases of the tour stop: "We've got something in store for you. It's quite the blitz, is all I will say." Next year marks the 30th anniversary of "Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite," the artist’s critically-acclaimed debut album.



From "Fortunate" to "Lifetime" to "Pretty Wings," Grammy Award winner Maxwell knows how to craft a timeless song. And sometimes, that process takes patience.

"If I don't have something good to say, then it's best not to say it," says the singer-songwriter. "If I'm not really sure of the message, if I don't think it's up to the level or the standards that I think you guys deserve, I'll just hold my tongue for a minute. Sometimes, unfortunately, I have to hold my tongue for many, many years."

Thankfully, fans in Atlanta will get to hear plenty of the crooner’s hits Friday night, when Maxwell takes the stage at State Farm Arena as part of his ongoing The Serenade Tour.

"We just want to sing songs as best we can as humanly possible, with human voices to the people," he says of the show. "And just give people sort of an opportunity to break away…and just let off some steam. It's hard out there!"

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of "Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite," the artist’s critically-acclaimed debut album which featured the hits "Sumthin’ Sumthin’" and "Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)." Maxwell recalls the first time he ever heard one of his songs on the radio, while readying the album for release.

"I was actually mixing the album and the radio was on, and I was like, 'Wait...are they playing it in the studio?' Like, it was one of those ‘where-am-I, who-am-I, what-is-happening’ moments," he laughs. "And to this day, when I hear stuff on the radio, I'm still blown away by the reality of all. So, I'm grateful."

As for Friday night’s show in Atlanta, Maxwell says the city’s in for a treat.

"I'm coming, and I'm telling you, we've got something in store for you. It's quite the blitz, is all I will say."

For more information on Maxwell and the current tour, click here.