Gov. Kemp suspends 7 Dublin school board members

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The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended seven members of the Dublin City Board of Education amid concerns over the school system's accreditation. The State Board of Education recommended the suspensions following a hearing Aug. 12. A new committee will recommend temporary board members for Kemp to appoint.



Seven members of the Dublin City Board of Education have been suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp as the school system faces the possibility of losing its accreditation.

What we know:

Kemp signed an executive order Monday suspending Amanda Smith, John Bell, Jeff Davis, Joanna Glover, Peggy Johnson, James Lanier and Kenny Walters.

The move comes after the Dublin City Board of Education notified the state that the district had been placed at the accreditation level immediately preceding the loss of accreditation.

That triggered a process under Georgia law that included a State Board of Education hearing Aug. 12. Following the hearing, the state board recommended that Kemp suspend all eligible members of the Dublin school board.

What's next:

Kemp is now moving to temporarily fill the seats.

His executive order creates a four-member Dublin City Board of Education Nominating Committee that will recommend temporary replacements. Kemp will then make the appointments.

Matt Donaldson, the State Board of Education member representing the congressional district that includes Dublin, will chair the committee. The other members are the state representative serving the area, former Dublin Mayor Phil Best and Dublin community member Edwin May.

According to WGXA News, the Georgia Board of Education unanimously voted to recommend the suspension because of a $20 million financial crisis, which has resulted in 46 job cuts and removal of top leadership.

The governor's order, signed Aug. 17, does not explain the specific problems that led to the district's current accreditation status. It also does not say when the temporary board members will be selected.