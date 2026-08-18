Wanted man found at Atlanta hotel with designer bag full of drugs

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested Jacob Taylor at a hotel after an anonymous tip revealed he had active Fulton County warrants. Officers found illegal narcotics and a loaded revolver inside a designer bag in Taylor's room. Taylor faces multiple charges after providing a forged license and refusing to vacate the Hilton Garden Inn.



A wanted man was arrested at a Midtown Atlanta hotel last weekend after police discovered a loaded handgun alongside a stash of purple heroin, crack and methamphetamine hidden inside a designer bag.

What we know:

33-year-old Jacob Taylor was taken into custody at the Hilton Garden Inn off of 10th Street NW after refusing to check out of his room.

Around 1:05 a.m. on Aug. 9, officers got an anonymous tip that a wanted man was staying at the Midtown hotel in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

Staff escorted officers to the room, where Taylor answered a "knock and talk" and was detained.

When officers tried to confirm the Fulton County warrant, Taylor allegedly provided a false name and a forged driver's license.

Hotel management authorized a room search, where officers found a loaded revolver handgun and a designer bag containing crack/cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

By the numbers:

The confiscated evidence includes:

178 grams of suspected Adderall

14 grams of suspected Xanax

6 grams of suspected cocaine

4 grams of suspected crack/cocaine

2 grams of suspected crystal meth

1 gram of suspected purple heroin

Taylor faces additional charges including criminal trespass, obstruction, forgery, providing a false name to officers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on how Taylor obtained the forged identification or how long he had possessed the illegal drugs.

It remains unclear what led to the initial Fulton County warrant that prompted the anonymous tip.