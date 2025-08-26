Gov. Kemp to lead trade mission to South America

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will lead an economic mission to Brazil and Argentina. The trip aims to strengthen trade relationships and promote investment in Georgia. South American companies have invested more than $160 million in the state over the past six years.



Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will travel soon to South America to lead an international economic mission aimed at strengthening Georgia’s business ties abroad.

What we know:

The trip will include meetings with business and government leaders in Brazil and Argentina, with a focus on creating new opportunities that Kemp said will benefit hardworking Georgians back home.

What they're saying:

According to the governor’s office, South American companies have invested more than $160 million in Georgia over the past six years, underscoring the region’s growing role in the state’s economy.