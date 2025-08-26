Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Kemp to lead trade mission to South America

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 26, 2025 8:23am EDT
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will lead an economic mission to Brazil and Argentina.
    • The trip aims to strengthen trade relationships and promote investment in Georgia.
    • South American companies have invested more than $160 million in the state over the past six years.

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will travel soon to South America to lead an international economic mission aimed at strengthening Georgia’s business ties abroad.

What we know:

The trip will include meetings with business and government leaders in Brazil and Argentina, with a focus on creating new opportunities that Kemp said will benefit hardworking Georgians back home.

What they're saying:

According to the governor’s office, South American companies have invested more than $160 million in Georgia over the past six years, underscoring the region’s growing role in the state’s economy.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by governor's office. 

Georgia PoliticsBrian KempNews