Gov. Kemp to lead trade mission to South America
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will travel soon to South America to lead an international economic mission aimed at strengthening Georgia’s business ties abroad.
What we know:
The trip will include meetings with business and government leaders in Brazil and Argentina, with a focus on creating new opportunities that Kemp said will benefit hardworking Georgians back home.
What they're saying:
According to the governor’s office, South American companies have invested more than $160 million in Georgia over the past six years, underscoring the region’s growing role in the state’s economy.