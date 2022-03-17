Gov. Kemp hosts school safety roundtable with superintendents, law enforcement

A group of about three dozen state lawmakers, law enforcement officials and local school superintendents took part in a roundtable about school safety Thursday at the Governor's Mansion.

"As the parents of three daughters, one of whom is now a public-school teacher, we're very mindful of how important safety is in our schools today," said Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Georgia.

The governor touted his efforts to invest in public education over the last four years, including the $5,000 pay raises for schoolteachers and the $30,000 school safety grants the state offered for every public school back in 2019.

Much of the discussion, though, centered around what schools must do beyond building and security improvements.

"We have been focused for years now on securing the perimeter of campuses. We have school resource officers in many cases, but we also know that our students are coming to school with lots of concerns and individual needs," said Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney. "We have to address those in some proactive way to prevent a crisis from escalating."

Forsyth County Superintendent Jeff Bearden highlighted the "Student Advocacy Specialists" his district has added to work with students in crisis, specifically those who they identify may deal with thoughts about hurting themselves or others.

"I think it's something the state might want to consider investing in in the future," said Bearden. "I think it's been a lifesaver for some of our kids."

Michelle Taylor is the Superintendent of Calhoun City Schools, which is a small district of about 4,200 students. She said working with other school districts can help all of them.

"I think our school systems across the state have some great ideas that we can come together and collaborate and share, because sometimes we don't know what we don't know," said Taylor. "Hearing what other districts have gone through and experienced, and things that they have put into place, things that Calhoun City Schools has learned over the past several years, coming together and sharing those ideas is very critical."

Participants said they believe this was just the first of what will be ongoing discussions.

