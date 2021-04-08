Meet the goth teen from Long Island whose yearbook photo went viral

Weronika Jachimowicz describes herself as a creative person who doesn't like to stand with the norm.

The 17-year-old Mattituck High School salutatorian is unapologetically herself, typically decked out in dark eyeliner, lots of jewelry, and platform boots. That's the way she wants to be remembered in her senior class photo.

"I've been fascinated with [goth] ever since I could comprehend different styles," Jachimowicz said. "But I always kept it to myself because obviously out here it's very different and very cookie cutter."

Her yearbook photo has gone viral on social media, raking in more than 526,000 views on Twitter. However, Jachimowicz wasn't always so comfortable in her own skin.

"It is okay to please other people but always put yourself first in that situation," she said. "And even if you are struggling with finding yourself, it's always fine to reach out to other people."

Jachimowicz began embracing her unique style thanks to some help from her family and her boyfriend Joey, who she calls her biggest support system.

She is still deciding on where she wants to go to college but is going to major in biology. Her lifelong dream is to become a forensic pathologist.