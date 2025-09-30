Good Day Viewer Information: Sept. 30, 2025

Here are the special guests and segment on Good Day Atlanta for Sept. 30, 2025.

Billy Zane channels cinema’s great "Godfather" in new film

Billy Zane and Marlon Brando go back a long way — at least for Zane. "On the Waterfront, in a 16mm print at my high school, that the film society played," Zane recalls of his introduction to the Oscar-winning actor. "I was probably in grade school, to be honest. I was there from the 6th grade, so sometime in my 6th to 7th grade."

Fast-forward to today: the Titanic star is earning the best reviews of his career with Waltzing with Brando, a biopic in which he portrays the legendary actor behind classics like A Streetcar Named Desire and The Godfather.

Georgia Film Academy marks 10 years of training filmmakers

Want to be a doctor? You go to medical school. A lawyer? Law school. But if you want to be a set designer, editor, or production manager in film and television? You go to the Georgia Film Academy.

Since 2015, the GFA has trained the next generation of professionals in film, TV, digital media, Esports and gaming. It ensures Georgia’s booming production industry has skilled crews ready to keep the state at the top of box office and streaming charts.

The academy offers certifications in Film & Television Production, Post-Production, and Live Production, Streaming & Esports. Courses are available across the state, including at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.

During a visit to GFA’s Trilith location, Good Day Atlanta caught up with students and faculty while also checking out Trilith’s new 530,000-square-foot entertainment complex, Trilith LIVE. The facility, designed for concerts, tour rehearsals, live-audience tapings and more, is set to open by the end of the year.

John Adams: A window for homebuyers may be opening

The Federal Reserve recently lowered interest rates by a quarter percent, and mortgage rates are already starting to tick down. FOX 5 real estate expert John Adams says it could mark the start of a genuine window of opportunity for buyers who are ready to act.

UGA study: Parents play key role in easing social anxiety

A new University of Georgia study suggests how parents treat their adolescents can ease — or worsen — social anxiety. Researchers found that both mothers and fathers influence their children’s social confidence in important but different ways.

Green EggtoberFest returns this weekend

Big Green Egg hosts its annual EGGtoberfest on Oct. 4 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. More than 200 cooks from across the country will showcase live-fire dishes, with proceeds benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The family-friendly event features food tastings, cooking demos, competitions, and deals on Big Green Egg products. Top Atlanta restaurants, including Kimball House, Table & Main and Gigi’s Italian Kitchen, will also be part of the celebration.

Falcons star Tim Green defies ALS to release new book

Tim Green — former Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick, practicing attorney and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author — has released his 42nd book and third written with only his eyes.

His new youth novel, Rocket Arm, follows an 11-year-old quarterback prodigy whose talent earns him a scholarship to an elite boarding school. The story tackles pressures facing young athletes, from NIL deals and scholarships to media scrutiny and parental ambition.

Entertainment update with Christal Jordan

Chilli and T-Boz made a surprise appearance during another band’s performance.

Rumors are swirling of a split between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Dolly Parton has postponed several Las Vegas concert dates.

Pet of the Day