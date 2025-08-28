Good Day Viewer Information: August 28, 2025

Melba Moore extends her legendary career with a new dance single:

She conquered Broadway and television in the 1970s and topped the Billboard charts throughout the 1980s. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is back with a hot new single — and is on her way to Atlanta.

The Tony Award-winning actress and Grammy-nominated singer will co-headline a show this Saturday, Aug. 30, at Yuji Modern Japanese (667 Auburn Avenue) with fellow R&B legends Shirley Jones and Klymaxx with Joyce Irby.

It’s an exciting season for Moore, whose latest release is the dance single "No Filter."

"It comes from George Pettus, Angela Pettus, and Terry Hunter," says the singer and actress of the track. "They wrote the music, wrote the lyrics … and they put me as background vocals as well as the lead. So, I’m singing all these notes all over the place!"

Moore holds one of those notes for a solid 20 seconds, displaying a vocal power for which she’s known around the world.

"The long notes are easy now, because you get stamina," Moore said. "And after a while, you find out what makes it ‘don’t work,’ and you weed that out! So, after a while, if you can’t do anything else, you can do that."

Of course, Melba Moore can do much more. The New York-born performer skyrocketed to stardom in 1970, when she won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Purlie," and later headlined her own television variety series with Clifton Davis. Her recording output includes the dance classics "You Stepped Into My Life," "This Is It," and "Love’s Comin’ at Ya," and the chart-topping R&B hits "Falling" and "A Little Bit More" (featuring Freddie Jackson).

The Bubble Planet experience in Doraville:

You’ve taken a bubble bath. You’ve experienced the satisfaction of popping bubble wrap. And you probably blew bubbles as a kid.

No, what do you get when you take all of those things — and beam them out of this world?

You get a trip to Bubble Planet!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours exploring the latest immersive experience to take over Doraville’s Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center: the Bubble Planet experience. Officially opening to the public today, Bubble Planet is a quirky and colorful celebration of bubbles, giving guests the chance to journey through several themed rooms filled with hands-on activities, optical illusions, and eye-popping LED displays. Exhibition Hub executive producer John Zaller — no stranger to Good Day Atlanta — says the idea of the experience is to inspire creativity and awaken imagination.

So, what do you need to know before visiting? Zaller says the experience is appropriate for all ages and lasts roughly 60 to 90 minutes for most people. And yes, each room is Insta-worthy, so staffers say bring your phones and be ready to capture the fun. Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center is located at 5661 Buford Highway in Doraville — for more information on visiting or to buy tickets, click here.

Southside Day 2025 with Yung Joc and Mayor Deana Ingraham: Southside Day 2025 returns for its second annual celebration on Sunday, Aug. 31 at the East Point City Hall, bringing together leaders, entertainers, families, and community stakeholders from eight cities across the metro. This year, Yung Joc was very intentional about unifying the Southside of Atlanta. So intentional, that he went to each of these mayors' offices, and he spoke with them personally about their impact and importance. His goal was to flip the script and, instead of being booked to come out to the cities separately to perform, he would bring them all together to show the strength of the Southside when we all stand together. Get your tickets here.

Why online shopping could soon cost you 50% more: Effective Friday, the U.S. will suspend the "de minimis" exemption for all low-value imports under $800 - a move that means new duties, delays, and higher prices on everything from clothes to electronics. This will impact all countries and major retailers like Shein and Temu, which ship over 1 million packages daily to U.S. customers.

Emergency vets see a big uptick in Labor Day emergencies: Labor Day is one of the busiest times for emergency vets. Between barbecues, heat, travel, and fireworks, ER visits spike during the holiday. Dr. Amanda Stevens, an emergency veterinarian with VEG ER for Pets, share practical tips to help Atlanta pet parents keep their pets safe.

Dr. Corinne Erickson helps viewers outsmart menopause: From hormones to aesthetic treatments, women need to know they have options to glow as they go through perimenopause. Dr. Erickson breaks it all down.

Tailgate ideas with Erica Thomas and Chef Debra Van Trece: This week marks the official start of the football season, and Erica Thomas shows us some fun and convenient tailgate ideas. Chef Debra Van Trecewill showed us some quick grilling tips.