Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 14, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Zafron Restaurant's Thanksgiving feast

You could make a turkey and all the side dishes yourself this Thanksgiving, or you could sit back and relax and let the experts at Zafron Restaurant handle it.

Thanksgiving at Zafron: 

Oven-roasted turkey. Cornbread stuffing. Garlic mashed red potatoes. Pecan pie.

Sure, you could make them all yourself this Thanksgiving. Or you could sit back and relax and let the experts at Zafron Restaurant handle it!

Popular Sandy Springs establishment Zafron Restaurant recently released its Thanksgiving menu, and it’s filled with all the traditional favorites we mentioned and more. 

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Zafron is known for its Persian cuisine, right? Well, yes — it’s been a local favorite for several years thanks to its Middle Eastern menu of hummus and kebabs and fresh salads. But owner and chef Peter Teimori says he also enjoys being a "home away from home" for customers on Thanksgiving, which means cooking turkey and cranberry sauce alongside the restaurant’s usual lamb and lentil and raisin rice.

Reservations for Thanksgiving Day are open now — click here to book a spot and to look over the holiday menu. The Thanksgiving feast is $45 per person, and kids under 8 years old eat for half-price. Oh, and the restaurant is also selling its pies to-go for Thanksgiving — which means you can pick up an apple, pumpkin, or pecan pie to complete your own at-home meal. Zafron Restaurant is located at 236 Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs — that’s right next to the city’s big City Springs development. 

We’ve been big fans of Zafron Restaurant for a while, and when we heard about the upcoming Thanksgiving feast, we knew we needed to stop by to score a delicious "preview" of the big day. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Christian Keyes bring tour to Atlanta

Actor and musician Christian Keyes has something 'sweet' for fans in Atlanta when he kicks off his City Winery tour. He sits down with Kaitlyn Pratt to talk about the tour and why National Adoption Month is so close to his heart.

Christian Keyes talks City Winery Tour and The Children's Bureau National Adoption Month campaign: The campaign's plan is to increase national awareness of adoption issues, bring attention to the need for adoptive families - especially for teens in the U.S. foster care system - and emphasize the value of spreading the word in hopes to help people who want to have a family to make adoption an  option.  November is National Adoption Month. Christian was adopted and wants to talk openly and candidly about his experience in foster care, which he describes as a nightmare, until he was finally adopted, how his entire life changed because someone decided to open up their home, their heart and give him real love. For tickets to his show at City Winery click here.

New docu-series looks at JFK's life

It's been 60 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy but his political and personal life continues to intrigue. Ashton Gleckman, the director of a new History Channel docuseries on the former president's life talks with Kaitlyn Pratt about bringing Kennedy's story to a new generation.

The History Channel presents "Kennedy": "Kennedy" chronicles the remarkable life, enduring legacy, and ambitious leadership of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States. The story unfolds through a cinematic library of archival materials and over 70 new interviews from those well-versed in JFK’s history including his niece Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, comedian and long-time member of the JFK Library Foundation's Board of Directors Conan O’Brien, actor Bruce Greenwood, who previously portrayed Kennedy in film, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eileen McNamara.

Kevin Gillese on 'How to Ruin the Holidays'

The new comedy 'How to Ruin the Holidays' follows a struggling comedian reluctantly returning to the family home for a final Christmas together. Writer, producer, and Atlanta native Kevin Gillese talks about how he got the movie made and how it's a love letter to his favorite city.

Atlanta resident and "How to Ruin the Holidays" writer and producer Kevin Gillese: The film, which was shot in Atlanta and serves as a love letter to the city, will be screening at Plaza Theatre on Nov. 15. It's a comedy about love, disability, and how family can test the limits of your damn patience, starring Amber Nash and Colin Mochrie.

'Good Burger' returns with more fast-food fun

The 'Good Burger' guys are back after 25 years with a brand new movie coming out on Paramount+. Heath Seifert and Kevin Kopelow, the writers and executive producers, chatted with Natalie McCann about getting the group back together again.

Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, the writers and executive producers of the new Paramount + movie "Good Burger 2":  Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert started on "All That," a Nickelodeon show starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, where they helped create the Good Burger character in sketches and spun it off into movies. The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees. In "Good Burger 2," Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet, but, unfortunately, puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again. Watch the trailer here. 

Celebrity news with Christal Jordan

Danielle Brooks shared a touching movie moment with her daughter, and comedian Marlon Wayans revealed his oldest child is trans. Entertainment journalist Christal Jordan shares the latest news with Sharon Lawson.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Marlon Wayans talks being able to support his trans son, and actress Danielle Brooks shows her daughter the trailer for The Color Purple. 