Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 13, 2023

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Clay County
5
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 13, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Updated 11:25AM
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta Science festival explores the chemistry of coffee

This year's Atlanta Science Festival has the perfect thing to perk you up with fascinating events focused on coffee.

ATLANTA - Learn about the science of coffee: 

Got a case of the Mondays? Here’s something that’ll "perk" you up: this year’s Atlanta Science Festival includes some fascinating events focused on coffee.

The Atlanta Science Festival launched this past Friday and runs through March 25th, once again featuring a packed schedule of more than a hundred events throughout the city highlighting various aspects of science and technology. 

Included on this year’s calendar are a pair of demonstrations led by the team at Decatur’s Opo Coffee, both centered on the science of coffee. First up — on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. — is "Breaking Down the Bean: The Science Behind Home Coffee Brewing," which includes a discussion around how time, temperature, and other factors affect the taste of your morning cup of Joe. 

Then, on Friday, March 17 at noon, Opo Coffee will host "Coffee Roasting, Seed to Sip: A Scientific Exploration from Green to Brown to Black," which will feature a talk on the chemical processes at work during the roasting process. Both of the above events will also be held on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24.

Opo Coffee, by the way, is an Atlanta-based specialty coffee company founded by Jonathan Pascual (of Taproom Coffee & Beer), which specializes in retail, roasting, and education. It’s located at 314 East Howard Avenue in Decatur, and regular hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.

For more information on this year’s Atlanta Science Festival and to register for events, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting extra-extra-caffeintated while learning more about the science of coffee!

Dr. Neil Winawer on the dangers of medical tourism

The recent kidnapping and deaths of several American in Mexico highlights the potential dangers of traveling internationally for medical procedures. Emory University Dr. Neil Winawer joins Alyse Eady to explain why medical tourism is so popular and the risks connected to the process.

Dr. Winawer talks the dangers of "medical tourism": The tecent kidnappings and murders in Mexico have shined the light on what medical tourism is and why people are leaving the U.S. to have procedures performed. 

'Girl in the Closet' stars on their new thriller

Based on a true story, 'Girl in the Closet' tells the harrowing story about a young girl who goes to live with her aunt only to find herself trapped with other victims of the woman's sinister behavior. Mother-daughter duo Tami Roman and Jazz Anderson star in the film together, and they talk with Sharon Lawson about what the experience was like on set.

Tami Roman and her daughter Jazz Anderson talk new Lifetime movie "Girl in the Closet": In the new movie 10 -year-old Cameron is adopted by her Aunt Mia, despite having a record as a convicted murderer that was overlooked by overworked social workers. Soon after arriving in her new home, Cameron begins to hear strange voices at night coming from the basement’s locked door. She later discovers what was actually behind that door–people chained to the wall, innocent victims of her aunt’s schemes to enrich herself by cashing their benefit checks. It wasn’t long before Cameron was demoted down into the basement herself, where she would stay for the next 10 years while her mother frantically searches for her whereabouts without much help from social services or the authorities. When Cameron finds herself locked in a closet with no food, no water, and no human contact, only her faith keeps her alive before she is rescued. The film stars Remy Ma, Tami Roman, Daijah Peters, Danielle LaRoach, Stevie Baggs Jr. and Teisha Speight. Tammy also stars the BET+ series "The Ms. Pat Show." Watch the trailer for "Girl in the Closet" here.

Breaking down the best Oscar fashion moments with Raquel Riley Thomas

The ultimate night in Hollywood was also the ultimate night of glamour with Tinseltown's stars bringing their A-game to the Champaign carpet. Beauty and fashion expert Raquel Riley Thomas joined Joanne Feldman to talk about some of the fashion hits.

Raquel Riley Thomas talks Oscars red carpet fashion: The 95th annual Academy Awards took place Sunday night, and the stars came dressed to impress. Fashion expert Raquel Thomas stops by to tell us who she thinks won the night in wardrobe. Follow Raquel on social media @RaquelRileyThomas 