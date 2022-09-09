Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 9, 2022

The Atlanta Falcons celebrate the season opener with a pep rally at Atlantic station: Celebrate the return of Falcons football with a free kickoff party featuring special appearances, musical performers, and giveaways. Join current Falcons players and special guests as the team kicks off the 2022 season. This event will be emceed by Falcons announcer Ryan Cameron and will feature a performance by Gucci Mane, appearances by current Falcons players, Coach Smith, and Terry Fontenot. The Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon will also make an appearance plus there'll be giveaways and more. It starts Friday at 7 p.m. at Atlantic Station. For more information click here.

Gareth Russell Historian on Queen Elizabeth: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old. Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death in a statement, writing that Elizabeth "died peacefully" on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, which had been her summer residence in Scotland. Historian Gareth Russell gives us more information. Keep up with him on social media @_garethrussell

The premiere of "Sherri" is coming next week: The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd brings her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime on Monday, Sept. 12 with her own nationally-syndicated talk show, "Sherri." Catch it at 11 a.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Former NBA All-Star and Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler and acclaimed author Justin A. Reynolds talks new book: Tip off the first book in a new middle grade series about a young boy trying to make his mark on an AAU basketball team coached by a former NBA star. In "Shot Clock," Tony loves basketball, but the game changed recently when his best friend, Dante, a hoops phenom, was killed by a police officer. For more information click here.

Natalie chats with Anna Friel ahead of the new Fox drama series "Monarch": "Monarch" is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about country music royalty. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon) and her beloved husband, Albie Roman (multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Trace Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom in the all-new "Stop at Nothing" series premiere episode of MONARCH airing this Sunday at 8 p.m. To watch the trailer click here.

Gocha's Breakfast Bar now has a food truck: Located in Atlanta's affluent Cascade area, Gocha's Breakfast Bar offers a modern, friendly atmosphere, exceptional service, and carefully prepared meals that "taste great and feel good." Now they have a food truck. For more information on the restaurant and its food truck click here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on fall container gardens: To find a location near you click here.