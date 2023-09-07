Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 7, 2023

Sprayberry named High 5 Team of the Week

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team of the Week: With Sprayberry High School's first 3-0 start since 2016, a couple close wins, and what seems like a very exciting offense, the High 5 Sports Team thinks the Yellow Jackets have earned it! They'll visit Kell High School this Friday.

Tips for paying off your student loan debt

Jade Warshaw, personal finance expert and co-host of "The Ramsey Show" talks student loan repayment: Jade Warshaw serves as a debt elimination expert, financial coach and co-host of "The Ramsey Show." She shares how viewers can prepare for student loan payments resuming. 

Damien Wilkins talks Overtime Elite league

NBA veteran and Overtime Elite’s General Manager Damien Wilkins: The new series on Amazon Prime will take audiences behind the scenes of a league that is disrupting traditional paths to the NBA and inspiring an entirely new generation of basketball players and fans alike. The docuseries and the program offers the world's most talented basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes. Overtime Elite is based in Atlanta. Catch all episodes on Prime Video now. 

Fragrance expert tracks fall scent trends

Linda G. Levy, "Fragrance Queen" and president of The Fragrance Foundation talks fall scents: There's a dynamic relationship between scent and style. This fall’s showcase of style not only recognizes the talent of designers and perfumers, but also serves as a platform to amplify their voices, raising awareness of their work and the cultural influences that enrich the fragrance landscape. Linda gives the scents of fall and some of the top fragrances.

Cast iron skillet recipes for fall

Lisa Washington's easy fall skillet ideas: Lifestyle expert Lisa Washington shares some fun fall skillet recipes. 

Freddie the Falcon meets Mae the dog

Freddie Falcon crashes the Good Day Atlanta team: The Falcons are gearing up for the first game of the season. Freddie Falcon stops by to drop off some merch.  
 