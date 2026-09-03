Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Sept. 3, 2026

Maria Sten talks 'Reacher spinoff 'Neagley': The show follows a private eye who is on the hunt to find out who killed her best friend. It premieres on Prime Video September 16. Watch the trailer, here.

Side Dish's Tanner Thomason has the latest in entertainment headlines: Tanner chats with Alyse about some of the biggest stories in entertainment headlines right now. You can hear more from him and the rest of the team on Side Dish.

Game Day Gardens with Pike Nursery: Rena Sartain got out of the garden, and over to our studios to help our anchors get game day ready. She showed them how to put together a flower that shows their pride for their Alma Mater.

Dayo Okeniyi for Apple TV’s Dark Matter: Okeniyi can currently be seen as "Leighton Vance" in the Apple TV series Dark Matter, based on the blockbuster bestselling book of the same title by Blake Crouch. Dayo Okeniyi talks about his role in the series and what viewers can expect in season 2. 'Dark Matter' is streaming now on Apple TV, with new episodes airing on Fridays.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a cat named Kiyoshi for adoption.