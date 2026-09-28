Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: September 28, 2026

Atlanta’s Pullman Yards transforms into giant "Toy Factory": Running wild through a factory that produces nothing but toys? That’s every kid’s dream! And now, it’s about to become a reality thanks to Atlanta’s Pullman Yards. In just two days, Pullman Yards (225 Rogers Street Northeast) will unveil "Toy Factory," an immersive experience set to run through the end of the year. Created by Dirty Monitor (the creative studio behind blockbuster exhibits including "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience"), "Toy Factory" is exactly what you think it is: a romp through a magical workshop created by 360-degree high-tech projections, virtual reality, and interactive elements including games and a space to design and draw your own original toys.



Dayvee Sutton talks Fall family travel ideas, one tank drives: Dayvee does a round-up of leaf peeping destinations, and festival lineups. She also gives a list of driveable state parks and ideas that won't break the bank, or take a while to get there.

Kierra M has the latest in entertainment headlines: Family members of Chadwick Boseman are said to be at odds over a documentary. For more with Kierra, follow her on social media @officialkierram

Pet of the day: Shelter x Shelves Rescue brings in Toffee for adoption.