Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 28, 2021

Atlanta brewery welcomes fall with inaugural Oktoberfest:

Ah, fall. You can hear it in the crunch of the fallen leaves, and you feel it in the cooling afternoon temperatures. And thanks to an Atlanta brewery, you can taste the new season with the releases of some new brews in honor of its first-ever Oktoberfest. Cheers to that!

Round Trip Brewing Company is hosting a 10-day Oktoberfest celebration, which kicked off Friday, Sept. 24 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 3. Each day features a different lineup of activities, food vendors and live entertainment, and two of them include new beer releases.

On the schedule for Tuesday is pizza served up by HD PREP and German-themed speed puzzles, with stand-up comedy featured on Wednesday and Oktoberfest trivia taking over the brewery on Thursday. On the final day of Oktoberfest, Round Trip Brewing Company will hold a costume contest (for people AND pets!) and festival games throughout the day.

As for that beer we mentioned, a new Oak-Aged Oktoberfest was released on the first Friday of the festival, and the Oktober Haze (described as a Hazy IPA with an auburn red color) will be released this Friday, Oct. 1.

For more information on Round Trip Brewing Company and the Oktoberfest schedule, click here; a list of COVID-19 safety guidelines is also available online here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting a jump start on the day’s activities, including some live speed puzzles on Good Day Atlanta!

Tony Award-Winning actor BD Wong: BD Wong chats with Good Day Atlanta to discuss the hit Comedy Central series, "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens." Currently in its second season, Wong stars as Awkwafina’s dad. Wong also directed the Sept. 22 episode. Watch the trailer here.

Dionne Warwick and co-Director Dave Wooley: Dionne Warwick is receiving the "TIFF Special Tribute Award" at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Her documentary, "Don't Make Me Over," will be shown at the festival. The TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony is an annual fundraiser to support both TIFF's year-round programming and the organization's core mission to transform the way people see the world through film.

MasterChef Runner-up Suu Khin talks MasterChef Live coming to Atlanta: Cobb Energy Center will host Master Chef Live on Oct. 19. MasterChef runner-up Suu Khin is a Houstonian food blogger. Fans get a chance to meet MasterChef contestants, including season 10 fan-favorite Noah, MasterChef Junior season 7 runner-up Malia, and MasterChef Junior season 7 winner Che. Be sure to follow @mastercheflivetour to see who else will be joining the tour from MasterChef Legends.

Will Smith latest details on his open marriage with Jada Pinkett-Smith: In the latest issue of GQ, Will Smith gets candid about a lot, including his marriage. Christal Jordan tells us who Will says he'd like to date, and why he and Jada both agreed on an open marriage.

Pet of the Day from Hero Dog Rescue: Today's Pet of the Day is "Phish." To adopt PHISH, visit HERO’S website here.