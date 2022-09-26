Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 26, 2022

Sugar Hill business celebrates the "spirit" of Oktoberfest: This morning, we got in the "spirit" (and we mean that literally!) of Oktoberfest with the fine folks at Sugar Hill Distillery in downtown Sugar Hill. Created by Jay and Keri Liebrock back in 2016, Sugar Hill Distillery produces its own rum, whisky, vodka, and agave spirit — and also brews up German-style beer under the name of Apparition Brewing on the same equipment! And yes, there’s food to go along with all those drinks — the Wunderbar Bierhaus is a full-service restaurant with a menu featuring specialties including a Hungarian goulash, sausage on pretzel bun, and Schweineschnitzel!

Dr. Mike Smith gives tips on how to handle difficult employees: Dr. Mike is an executive coach, CEO of John Mattone Global, and an Air Force Veteran who mastered diffusing these types of situations during his 26 years of service. Now he works with corporate leaders to do the same in their companies. Dr. Mike gives some of the best tips for handling these situations.





Tiffani Neal of Barlow foods demos pancake recipe for National Pancake Day: Today is National Pancake Day. For pancake lovers, it’s our day to celebrate and to eat pancakes. If you enjoy making pancakes at home, at a family or friend gathering, or for those of you headed out soon for fall break and your final beach trip of the season, our mix is the best tasting, travels well, and is easy to make. Barlow's Original Pancake Mix is simple to make by adding three basic ingredients: milk, butter, and eggs. Barlow’s Original Pancake Mix is an artisanal and versatile pancake mix with simple ingredients including unbleached, organic flour. For more information click here.

DeAsia Robinson talks the latest in entertainment news: Rihanna is back! Well sort of. It's been announced that she'll be the headliner of Super Bowl LVII. DeAsia gives us information on what to expect, and exciting reactions from fans. You can keep up with DeAsia on Instagram @yesthatsdee or @theneighborhoodtalk