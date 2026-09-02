Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Sept. 2, 2026

Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Gal Gadot reveals the surprising key to keeping "The Runner" on its feet: "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot logs some serious miles in the new thriller "The Runner," premiering on Prime Video today. Gadot stars as a lawyer whose son has been kidnapped — and the ransom sets her (and audiences) off on a breathless sprint across London. Her character spends nearly the entire movie running, which presented a unique challenge to director Kevin Macdonald.

Paul previews Dragoncon at the Hyatt Regency Hotel: Tens of thousands of pop culture fans are arriving in downtown Atlanta as Dragon Con officially returns for its 40th anniversary celebration. Get your tickets here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Entertainers and production job seekers across the Southeast have several new opportunities to step on camera, network with industry leaders or work behind the scenes in local productions.

Elizabeth Lowman author of The Girl with the Golden Ribbon - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and an Atlanta mom turns her daughter's cancer journey into a children's book about courage. The Girl with the Golden Ribbon is available now.

Clint Henderson talks Labor Day Travel: Clint Henderson gives some tips to help make your holiday travel a bit more smooth. Check out more tips and information, here.

Erin Rae has the latest in entertainment headlines: Lionel Richie is recovering in the hospital, Dyson releases a new smart toothbrush, and a man who was pretending to be an NFL player has gone viral.

Top content creator MrBeast, joins forces with bestselling author James Patterson: A new novel brings together an unlikely pair. 'The Most Dangerous Games' is available now. Click here to purchase your copy here.

Pet of the Day: Hall County Animal Shelter has a dog named Slipper up for adoption.