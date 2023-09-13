Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 13, 2023

Here's what was featured on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Alpharetta restaurant to host Rum-Ba Festival this weekend: A popular Alpharetta restaurant is hosting a major event to kick off this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month — and you’re invited to join in the delicious celebration! Spanish-Latin restaurant Fogón and Lions is hosting its first-ever Rum-Ba Festival this Sunday, September 17th, complete with food, drinks, live music, and dancing. And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a "first taste" of the event with restaurant owner and chef Julio Delgado, who cooked up some of his famous family recipes and talked about his vision for a "block party"-style celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Dr. Courtney Hammonds talks highlights of New York Fashion Week and the MTV VMA looks: Today is the final day of New York Fashion Week, and there were several fashion highlights. The MTV VMA's happened last night in New Jersey and there were some hits and a couple misses. The Dean of Fashion gives us his thoughts.

Mental Health Expert and "Human Connection Warrior" Bernard J. Owens Jr talks suicide prevention and more: Bernard's mission to eradicate the epidemic of human loneliness that erodes our minds, bodies and relationships. He transform lives by sharing tools that generate empathy, compassion and greater human-to-human connection through the sharing of stories, personal experiences and authentic dialogue. He'll be a speaker at TEDxBuckheadAve September 16, 2023

Your Atlanta Greek Festival is back at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral: This year's theme "Your Greek Grand Tour" will offer you a way to travel to Greece without leaving Atlanta! For over four decades, our Greek Orthodox Christian community has opened its doors to host one of the city’s landmark cultural events, The Atlanta Greek Festival. This year we are excited to host you in an all new experience with the same fascinating world of Greek culture, faith, tradition, and cuisine. We will welcome you with the same philoxenia (meaning love of showing hospitality to strangers) and kefi (meaning fun) that Atlanta has come to know and love. For tickets and more information click here.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: The VMA's happened last night on MTV. Niecey Shaw recaps the night. Catch her weekdays from 10 - 3 on Classix 102.9