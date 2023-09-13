Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 13, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here's what was featured on today's Good Day Atlanta. 

Rum-Ba Fest celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Spanish-Latin restaurant Fogón and Lions is hosting its first-ever Rum-Ba Festival this Sunday, Sept. 17, complete with food, drinks, live music, and dancing.

Alpharetta restaurant to host Rum-Ba Festival this weekend: A popular Alpharetta restaurant is hosting a major event to kick off this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month — and you’re invited to join in the delicious celebration! Spanish-Latin restaurant Fogón and Lions is hosting its first-ever Rum-Ba Festival this Sunday, September 17th, complete with food, drinks, live music, and dancing. And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a "first taste" of the event with restaurant owner and chef Julio Delgado, who cooked up some of his famous family recipes and talked about his vision for a "block party"-style celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

New York Fashion Week's hot trends

Dr. Courtney Hammonds has been dubbed the 'Dean of Fashion' and followed all the ins and outs of New York Fashion Week. He sits down with Alyse Eady talk about the big trends for the upcoming season and looks at the highs and lows of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Dr. Courtney Hammonds talks highlights of New York Fashion Week and the MTV VMA looks:  Today is the final day of New York Fashion Week, and there were several fashion highlights. The MTV VMA's happened last night in New Jersey and there were some hits and a couple misses. The Dean of Fashion gives us his thoughts. 

Bernard Owens on unlocking your potential

Author, inspirational speaker, and mental health coach Bernard Owen is on a mission to help others embrace their past and reinvent themselves. He talks with Natalie McCann about his upcoming speaking engagement at the immersive TEDx experience in Buckhead and how he found his purpose.

Mental Health Expert and "Human Connection Warrior" Bernard J. Owens Jr talks suicide prevention and more: Bernard's mission to eradicate the epidemic of human loneliness that erodes our minds, bodies and relationships.  He transform lives by sharing tools that generate empathy, compassion and greater human-to-human connection through the sharing of stories, personal experiences and authentic dialogue. He'll be a speaker at TEDxBuckheadAve September 16, 2023

Food and fun at the Atlanta Greek Festival

Want to take a trip to Greece without leaving Atlanta? You've got to get ready for everything the annual Atlanta Greek Festival has to offer at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. Father Paul Kaplanis and Marietta Diner owner Gus Tselios talks about the festival and shows off some of the delicious treats found there.

Your Atlanta Greek Festival is back  at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral: This year's theme "Your Greek Grand Tour" will offer you a way to travel to Greece without leaving Atlanta!  For over four decades, our Greek Orthodox Christian community has opened its doors to host one of the city’s landmark cultural events, The Atlanta Greek Festival. This year we are excited to host you in an all new experience with the same fascinating world of Greek culture, faith, tradition, and cuisine. We will welcome you with the same philoxenia (meaning love of showing hospitality to strangers) and kefi (meaning fun) that Atlanta has come to know and love. For tickets and more information click here. 

Niecy Shaw recaps the MTV Video Music Awards

From big wins by Taylor Swift to an NSYNC reunion, the MTV Video Music Awards had no shortage of memorable moments. Radio personality Niecy Shaw joined Joanne Feldman to talk about all the moments you need to know about.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: The VMA's happened last night on MTV. Niecey Shaw recaps the night. Catch her weekdays from 10 - 3 on Classix 102.9  