Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 12, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Previewing the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival

This year’s Atlanta Food & Wine Festival lineup of events is truly mouth-watering.

ATLANTA - ATL Food & Wine Festival: 

You’ve heard the old saying, "Less is more." Well sometimes more is more. And that’s why the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival just keeps getting bigger!

This year’s Atlanta Food & Wine Festival launches next Wednesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24 — which means fans can expect five days of mouth-watering culinary experiences. 

The heart of the annual event has to be the Tasting Tents, during which Historic Fourth Ward Park transforms into an endless buffet of food, drinks, and live entertainment. Organizers say more than 50 different tasting stations will be featured each day — and because of the popularity of the Tasting Tents, they’ve decided to add a Friday evening experience to the usual Saturday and Sunday offerings!

General admission to the Tasting Tents is $125 per day or $300 for an all-weekend pass, and VIP admission (which includes early entry) is $165 per day or $400 for the weekend. This year, a portion of the proceeds from the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival will be donated to Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, which provides healthy meals for children in Africa. 

Of course, along with the Tasting Tents, the festival will present five days of Gourmet Gatherings, intimate dining events hosted by top chefs and restaurants. 

For more information on this year’s festival, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a delicious preview of the big event!

'Welcome to Wrexham' continues underdog story

The third-oldest soccer club in the world came up short in the game that would have promoted the team to the next level of English football, but you can't count these underdogs out. Executive producer Humphrey Ker chatted with Brooke Zauner about the new season, the team's impact on the town of Wrexham, and much more.

Humphrey Ker talks "Welcome to Wrexham": The docuseries continues to track the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales as two Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds guide the future of the town’s historic club. 

Safety tips for fall bonfires and fire pits

Cooler fall nights aren't far away, which means the season for gathering around a fire is almost here. Injuries associated with fire pits have increased in recent years, and Eddie Farrow, the fire protection engineer at Telgian Engineering, has some things you can do to make sure you stay safe.

Fire pit and bonfire safety with Eddie Farrow: With summer winding down and cool fall nights ahead, a fire pit or bonfire is the perfect spot to gather, roast marshmallows, and enjoy some great conversation. However, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), injuries related to outdoor patio hearths and fire pits have spiked in recent years.

Chrystal Jordan's celebrity relationship update

A beautiful power couple was front and center at New York Fashion Week, and there's conflicting relationship news regarding a former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Halle Berry enjoys fashion week with her boyfriend, and Kim Zolciack and Kroy Bierman. 