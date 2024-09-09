Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 9, 2024

Villa Rica's romantic getaways:

If your romantic fantasies involve being shipwrecked on a deserted island or spending a night under the stars in an Old West ghost town, we’ve got good news: a Villa Rica couple can easily make those dreams come true.

Dan and Polina Christner are the founders of Villa Rica BnB, an immersive couples-only getaway in West Georgia. The Christners operate two separate themed rentals on their 80-acre property: Go West, which transports guests into a "Gunsmoke"-style setting complete with a covered wagon bed, and Shipwrecked, which evokes a tropical island paradise perfect for a pair of lovebirds. Both experiences are ridiculously detailed, using lighting effects and sound machines to set the mood. And unlike real ghost towns and deserted islands, guests can expect Smart TVs, Wi-Fi, massage chairs, and bathtubs with jets!

Since creating Villa Rica BnB in July 2021, the Christners say they’ve welcomed guests from across the country, hosting couples for anniversaries, honeymoons, birthday celebrations, and other special occasions. Both Go West and Shipwrecked may be booked on AirBnb, VRBO, Glamping Hub, and directly through the Villa Rica BnB website. The website also features plenty of recommendations for exploring not just the surrounding property, but also the town of Villa Rica.

After seeing pictures of Villa Rica BnB, we knew we needed to spend a morning there on Good Day Atlanta — but nothing prepared us for the actual experience of exploring the incredible worlds created by Dan and Polina Christner. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Survey shows promising downward trend in teen vaping:

A new federal study has shown teen vaping has now hit a 10-year low. Dr. Brian King, the director the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, talked with Buck Lanford and Alex Whittler about the survey's findings and the organization's ongoing youth tobacco prevention efforts.

Health news update with Dr. Neil Winawer: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they found the first case in the U.S. of someone infected with H-5 avian influenza without a known exposure to a sick animal. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer sat down with Alyse Eady to take a closer look at the case.

"Portia" returns for a third season of powerful conversations: "Portia" is back with an all-new line-up of special guests and topics that matter to you. Portia Bruner sat down with Alyse Eady to share a preview of the upcoming season.

Family drama on Hallmark Plus' "The Chicken Sisters": Hallmark Plus' first drama series 'The Chicken Sisters' is based on the popular book that follows a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants in a small town. Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson and Wendie Malick star in the series, and they chatted with Alex Whittler about Southern twang, fried chicken and a lot more.

Author Carlos Whittaker on finding life without screens: Author Carlos Whittaker spent seven weeks without a phone with monks and Amish farmers to try and reconnect to what he calls ''the lost art of being human.'' He sat down with Buck Lanford to talk about his new book on his experience and his local book-signing event on Monday night.

Kendrick Lamar's big announcement: Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will take to the football field to headline next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. Entertainment contributor DeAsia Robinson joined Alex Whittler to talk about Lamar's announcement and the shade he threw in it.