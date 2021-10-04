Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 4, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia Apple Festival celebrates 50 delicious years

Georgia may be world-famous for its peaches, but the apples are so delicious up in Gilmer County, they get their own festival.

The Georgia Apple Festival returns to Ellijay over the next two weekends, October 9-10 and 16-17. The festival is a collaborative effort of the Ellijay Lions Club, the Gilmer County Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Ellijay and East Ellijay, and Gilmer County, and brings hundreds of vendors to the Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds to serve up food, arts and crafts, and more. Hours at the Fairgrounds are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 ​p.m. on Sundays, and admission is $5 for adults and free for kids ages 10 and under.

Other festival events include the smaller Apple Arts festival on the square in historic downtown Ellijay (happening all four days), the Apple Classic Auto Show on Saturday, October 9, and the Apple Festival 5K Road Race also on October 9th. The famed Apple Festival Parade is happening Friday, October 8 at 6 p.m. in downtown Ellijay, and features a certain Good Day Atlanta feature reporter as Grand Marshal this year!

Of course, a major draw of the Georgia Apple Festival — celebrating 50 years this year — is the abundance of delicious apple-filled treats. And since we love those treats, too, we decided to get a "first taste" while spending a morning in Gilmer County.  We stopped by B.J. Reece Orchards, Reece’s Cider Co., and Buckley Vineyards this morning on Good Day Atlanta — click the video player to get a peek at our adventure in Georgia’s apple country!

Legendary rapper RZA talks new season of Wu-Tang saga

Hulu's original drama series 'Wu-Tang Clan An American Saga' is back for its second season. The show follows the rise of the group, as Bobby Diggs, aka RZA, helps young Black men in the early 90s in New York who are torn between music and crime.

COVID news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer gives an update on his own family's fight with coronavirus, the importance of in-home rapid testing, and more.

Radio personality Amani Sams on Dog the Bounty Hunter's search for Brian Laundrie

As the manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues, Dog the Bounty Hunter has pledged to do what he can to find him. Radio personality Amani Sams shares the latest on the bounty hunter's search.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Nora is 1 year old, loves people and will seek your affection. If you want to meet Nora, contact the Humane Society of Cobb County.

