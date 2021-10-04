Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 4, 2021

Georgia Apple Festival celebrates 50 delicious years: Christmas is still more than two months away, but Gilmer County will be filled with red and green for the next two weekends. And no, we’re not talking about decorations or ugly sweaters. We’re talking about apples!

The Georgia Apple Festival returns to Ellijay over the next two weekends, October 9-10 and 16-17. The festival is a collaborative effort of the Ellijay Lions Club, the Gilmer County Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Ellijay and East Ellijay, and Gilmer County, and brings hundreds of vendors to the Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds to serve up food, arts and crafts, and more. Hours at the Fairgrounds are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 ​p.m. on Sundays, and admission is $5 for adults and free for kids ages 10 and under.

Other festival events include the smaller Apple Arts festival on the square in historic downtown Ellijay (happening all four days), the Apple Classic Auto Show on Saturday, October 9, and the Apple Festival 5K Road Race also on October 9th. The famed Apple Festival Parade is happening Friday, October 8 at 6 p.m. in downtown Ellijay, and features a certain Good Day Atlanta feature reporter as Grand Marshal this year!

Of course, a major draw of the Georgia Apple Festival — celebrating 50 years this year — is the abundance of delicious apple-filled treats. And since we love those treats, too, we decided to get a "first taste" while spending a morning in Gilmer County. We stopped by B.J. Reece Orchards, Reece’s Cider Co., and Buckley Vineyards this morning on Good Day Atlanta — click the video player to get a peek at our adventure in Georgia’s apple country!

"Wu-Tang: An American Saga" is out for a new season and we talk to one of the founding member for a preview: For more information season two of Hulu's original drama series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" or Bobby "Rizza" Diggs click here.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest on Covid-19: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his online Covid-19 Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Mega Atlanta radio personality Amani Sams on Good Day Atlanta: Radio personality Amani Sams joins us this morning with more on the mystery that swirls behind the death of Gabby Petito, as her fiance Brian Laundrie is on the run. And as the manhunt for Laundrie continues, Dog the Bounty Hunter, has pledged to do what he can do to find him. For more information on Amany Sams follow her on Instagram @amani_sams.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.