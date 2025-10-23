Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 23, 2025

Here are the special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta on Oct. 23, 2025:

High 5 Sports Team Of The Week Carver High School: The Panthers look to keep their perfect season going, as they enter into this week's matchup 9-0. They are our High 5 Sports Team of the Week!

Sober Supper Segment with The Select: The Select has been serving a large selection of zero-proof cocktails for several years now, but this is the first Sober pairing dinner they’ve done. They will serve four, fall-themed courses and an amuse bouche. Each will be paired with a special N/A cocktail or wine. For more information, click here.

ER Veterinarian Emily Davis has tips on keeping dogs safe from chocolate this Halloween: Halloween is fun for humans, but it can be dangerous for pets. Emergency veterinarians report a 12% spike in ER calls during Halloween week, with chocolate ingestion cases surging dramatically. ER Vet, Emily Davis has some tips to make sure your furry friends are safe this Halloween.

JenniLee, founder of Style Club talks the mental health impact of decluttering: JeniLee shares her share insight into how personal style can ease anxiety and boost confidence. She''ll give tips on how decluttering your closet and questioning how each piece makes you feel, and how it represents your future self. If the answers are positive, proceed to the next step; if not, release it.

Toilet paper war between high school seniors and the police department goes viral: An Alabama town plays toilet paper war with high school seniors.

Erica Thomas gives ideas on ways to thank your host: Being a hostess with the mostest is no easy task! Here are a few thoughtful gifts for those who love to host. From cleaning to cooking, we all know that perfect host who makes everything look effortless—these gifts are the perfect way to say thank you for hosting.