Good Day Atlanta viewer information Oct. 8, 2019

Georgia Apple Festival sweetens next two weekends:

Ozark Gold. Mutsu. Jonagold. If you know what those words mean, your mouth is probably watering. If you don’t, good news – you’ve got two delicious weekends coming up to find out.

The Georgia Apple Festival returns to Ellijay on Oct. 12 and 13 and Oct. 19 and 20, taking over the Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds for four days arts, crafts, classic cars, and – of course – lots and lots of apples. This year’s big events include the Apple Classic Auto Show and the Apple Festival 5K Road Race on Saturday the 12, and the Apple Festival Parade on Saturday the 19. This is the 48th year for the festival, which celebrates the region’s apple growers and sellers; Ellijay and Gilmer County are home to a long list of orchards, including B.J. Reece’s Apple House, Hillcrest Orchards, R&A Orchards, and Red Apple Barn.

Hours for this year’s Georgia Apple Festival are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds is located at 1729 South Main Street in Ellijay, and admission is $5 for adults and free for children under the age of 10.

Not only is the Good Day feature team a big fan of apples – we’re also big fans of spending time in beautiful Gilmer County! So we did a little taste-testing in Ellijay this morning – click the video player above to see more!

Oh, and by the way… Ozark Gold, Mutsu, and Jonagold? Types of apples, of course!

Imaginarium, New Birth International Fim and Music Festival:

It's an event highlighting the arts, encouraging young filmmakers and showcasing quality faith-based films. Imaginarium is the first-ever New Birth International Film and Music Festival and it's bringing some A-List talent right here to Atlanta.

Actress Lisa Wu and Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Dr. Jamal Bryant stop by to discuss the upcoming event.

For more information on Imaginarium click here. For more information on New Birth Missionary Baptist Church click here. For more information on Lisa Wu follow here on social media @1lisawu.

Ways to lose weight during the holdiay season with Dr. Ian Smith:

Halloween, Thanksgiving, office parties and Christmas – This is often the recipe to gaining weight. But that doesn't have to be the case.

Best-selling author Dr. Ian Smith stops by Good Day Atlanta with how to avoid it this year.

For more information on Dr. Ian Smith or his book "Clean and Lean" click here.